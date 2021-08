Those long yellow vehicles were a big part of a lot of people’s lives during their school years. As a ‘town kid,’ I really didn’t have a lot of personal experiences riding them because I always walked to school. In fact, I think there was a rule that buses would not pick up town kids. Later on, when briefly attending school in a big city, I was shocked to see buses picking up kids from street corners. Back home, the bus stops were generally in neighborhoods and kids often had to walk a good ways to catch the bus.