Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

This TikTok Viral Amazon Lamp Is the Perfect Addition to Your Workspace

By Emma Kershaw
Apartment Therapy
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. From a game-changing sleeper sofa to IKEA’s simple but chic tote bag, TikTok has catapulted some of the best and unique home products to worldwide viral status. When it comes to current trends and ways to make your life that little bit easier, the video-sharing platform is at the top of its game—after all, TikTok gained the majority of its popularity as we have been spending more and more time at home throughout the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

www.apartmenttherapy.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Nest#Ezvalo#Layallure#Wfh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Related
New York City, NYStyleCaster

Sunset Lamps Are TikTok’s Secret To Easy, Vibey Home Decor

As a millennial who gets her kicks taking photos of her tiny, shitty NYC apartment and making it look large and chic, I’m pretty obsessed with the home decor side of TikTok. Decortok, as I call it, is full of creatives finding unique and affordable ways to revamp their spaces—and the latest craze is none other than the sunset lamp. Tiny yet impactful, these babies turn even the dullest of rooms into insanely vibey spaces, so if you’re looking for a one-and-done way to spruce up your home, then it’s time to put that Amazon Prime account to good use, my friend!
ShoppingPosted by
BGR.com

Best Deals on Amazon (August 2021)

These are today’s best Amazon deals, with deep discounts you won’t believe! Price: Click for today's deals Buy Now Looking for the best deal on an Amazon device? Or perhaps you need something for your home? No matter what you’re looking for, Amazon should have a great deal for you. That’s exactly why we’ve put together this guide best deals on Amazon. You don’t necessarily have to wait for Amazon Prime Day to get awesome deals. In fact, Amazon always runs great deals on all kinds of its own products. But, third-party companies that sell on Amazon also offer excellent regular deals. This list is...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Mashed

Why Not Everyone Is Loving This Viral Pineapple Hack On TikTok

Not everyone looks at a piece of fruit and thinks "oh! I could grow that!" But for those that do, there is a TikTok just for you, and it involves cultivating your very own pineapple in a pot. User creative_explained talks through the process of growing your own pineapple. It begins with saving the green leafy top of the spiky fruit, prepping it by drying it out, then keeping it in a glass of clean water for a few days, before replanting it in a pot with good soil when the roots start to show. This TikTok tutorial on "how to grow a pineapple" includes watering tips and suggestions for where in your home you might want to keep the pineapple so it stays healthy and happy. The idea didn't stem from social but is a process that gardening sites like Gardening Know How have outlined.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Google Nest Doorbell is $50 off today

Smart home devices just keep getting smarter, and there’s a good reason why you might want security devices like the ones you’ll find in these Nest Camera deals, Google Home and Google Nest Mini deals, as well as these Amazon Echo deals. And right now, at Best Buy, you can save $50 on the Google Nest Hello Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell (Wired). It’s down to only $180, a steep drop from its regular price of $230. With all the safety, convenience, and peace of mind a Google Nest Doorbell provides, you can’t afford not to take advantage of this deal.
ElectronicsPosted by
Creative Bloq

The best tablets under $200 in 2021

The phrase 'best tablets under $200 / £250' might sound like a contradiction in terms. After all, high-end tablets from Apple, Samsung and Wacom cost several hundreds, even thousands of pounds. Surely a cheap tablet will be such low quality, it won't be worth bothering with?. Thankfully, that's not the...
ElectronicsPosted by
Apartment Therapy

This $30 Amazon Find Makes Cleaning Crusty Microwaves and Stovetops a Total Breeze

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you use your kitchen regularly (and since you’re here, we’re betting you do!), it’s going to get a little messy. Even with daily cleaning tasks, like sweeping and wiping down counters, grease, dust, and other unidentified *ickiness* will build up on hard-to-clean areas over time. Enter: The Bissell SteamShot — aka the $30 answer to all of your kitchen cleaning problems.
Interior DesignPhandroid

Give your room a splash of color with the Govee Lyra Floor Lamp

Have you ever walked into a home or a room and felt something, like maybe a sense of calm, maybe a sense of coziness, or maybe you feel a bit uncomfortable. This is because colors play a huge role in helping to set the mood, which is why hospitals are painted a certain way and why certain types of lighting and its color temperature can create certain moods.
Behind Viral Videosz933.com

CREATE THE PERFECT FRENCH TIP-BRILLIANT TIKTOK HACK

TikTok’s latest nail hack to achieve the perfect French tip manicure is genius, and it seems simple enough to try at home! Good Morning America brought this to our attention, and our minds are blown!. Sara Cady, also known as glamourphile, started posting these tricks on Instagram and TikTok and...
Behind Viral VideosDemocrat-Herald

These TikTok creators found the best Amazon buys for your road trip

If you’re planning an end of summer road trip, now is the time to stock up on these Amazon must haves for your car. 1. You’ll definitely want this portable mini fridge. If you need to keep food and drinks cold while you’re on the road, you need to buy this portable mini fridge that @toponlinefinds recommends. She also has some other essential picks including a non-slip pad for your dashboard and a mini vacuum to keep things clean.
ElectronicsApartment Therapy

This $15 Gadget Helped Me Dupe My Dream Lamp for Less Than a Third of the Price

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When I moved into my new house, there were plenty of things I loved, but the dim overhead lighting was not one of them. And at the time, the only floor lamp I had was the ubiquitous dorm room torchiere lamp with a plastic shade that I had been lugging around for a decade.
Behind Viral VideosApartment Therapy

These TikTok Famous Candles Are a Must-Have for Halloween

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’re able to peel yourself away from the mesmerizing TikTok videos from Glow City Candles, then you can head over to the shop’s website to pick up one of the brand’s Halloween-themed candles to create a bloody good tablescape.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Govee StarPal Smart Lamp review: The take-it-anywhere portable light source

Govee StarPal Smart Lamp review: The take-it-anywhere portable light source. “The Govee StarPal Smart Lamp is a solid product marred by poor app design.”. Smart lamps seem like they’re a dime a dozen these days, but it’s tough to find quality — especially at an affordable price point. Smart lamps are perfect for creating ambience in a room, whether you’re watching a movie with your spouse or sitting down for a gaming binge.
ElectronicsThe Next Web

Get an Amazon Echo Show 5 with Alexa for more than a third off

TLDR: Bump up your home assistant game with video, courtesy of an Amazon Echo Show 5, now more than $40 off its regular price. It’s been a few years — and now, your Amazon Alexa is practically part of the family. You ask her to order stuff and play your music. She keeps you updated on news and the weather. And the kids are constantly asking Alexa probing questions about whether aliens exist or how old Alexa is or if she can rap. She can’t, by the way…but that’s not gonna stop ’em from asking.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Smart home lights guide 2021: Philips, Wemo, and more

Check out our smart home lights guide 2021 to enhance your home’s smart lighting setup. While your home probably already has a few smart lights, the gadgets below improve your existing setup. That’s because we’re covering not only smart lights but also controllers and modules that make using them even easier.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
TechRadar

TikTok is testing Snapchat-like Stories feature

TikTok seems to be the latest one to join in the bandwagon of social media platforms that have got implemented Snapchat-like Stories. Like any other platform, the Stories on TikTok will also be ephemeral and will vanish automatically in 24 hours. The feature was first spotted by a social media...
Behind Viral VideosWashington Times

TikTok bans viral ‘milk crate challenge’ videos

TikTok has begun to ban videos showing the newly popular so-called “milk crate challenge” in which a person dangerously attempts to ascend and descend stairs made of stacks of plastic milk crates. “TikTok prohibits content that promotes or glorifies dangerous acts, and we remove videos and redirect searches to our...

Comments / 0

Community Policy