Can the Packers Defensive Line Be Better This Season?

The Green Bay Packers defensive line has been an area of concern for the team for several seasons now. The run defense has been below average and the team has not prioritized adding talent to this position group. The last defensive lineman the Packers drafted in the first two days of the draft was Montravius Adams who was selected in the third round in 2017. Unfortunately, Adams never fully realized his potential in Green Bay. The last defensive lineman drafted in the first round was Kenny Clark back in 2016.