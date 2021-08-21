Cancel
Afghanistan

Passport contracts spark controversy, new biometrics integration possibilities inspire optimism

By Chris Burt
biometricupdate.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBiometric passports and national ID cards are prominent among the top stories on Biometric Update over the past week, with Semlex’ contract win in Zimbabwe drawing scrutiny and complaints about a Chilean contract that went to Aisino over bidders including Idemia and Veridos. Entrust is providing technology for Vietnam’s digital ID cards, which are expected to reach a milestone this year. Interviews with IBT and Nvidia executives suggest near-future directions for biometric integrations and voice biometrics in financial services, respectively.

www.biometricupdate.com

Africabiometricupdate.com

Concerns raised in Zimbabwe as Semlex wins biometric passport contract

Some Zimbabweans, including political party officials, are raising worries following the award of a contract for the production of the country’s biometric passports to Semlex – a company that has a questionable reputation for its previous contracts on the African continent. A report by ZimLive details some of the controversies...
Politicsbiometricupdate.com

Confusion over Chile’s biometric passport bidding process

The process of awarding contracts for biometric Chilean passports is a jumble of odd events and accusations of improprieties involving a number of international vendors, including China’s Aisino. Aisino, an information-security firm, submitted the lowest bid proposal in a field of five competitors looking to make Chile’s biometric ID cards...
Technologybiometricupdate.com

Iris and face biometrics on the rise for access control worldwide

Two separate market studies have highlighted the emerging relevance of biometrics for access control applications worldwide. The first one comes from Future Market Insights and suggests the access control market will experience a compound annual growth rate of 12.6 percent in the next decade, with estimated revenues set to reach a value of over $15 billion.
Cell Phonesbiometricupdate.com

Prove execs outline vision for behavioral biometrics to power device-based MFA

The best remote authentication utilizes the biometric signals that can be furnished by mobile phones, Prove executives said in a discussion on the use of behavioral biometrics like gait recognition and mobile authentication based on real-time signals. The discussion was a Know Identity ‘Master Class’ from One World Identity with...
Softwarebiometricupdate.com

Nvidia voices optimism about biometrics, edge AI for financial services

Fraud management and security are two key pillars to maintaining trust in financial services. Companies such as Nvidia have already been using artificial intelligence in the industry for those reasons, but now there is an opportunity to play a major role helping customers in financial services outperform competitors. Voice-based applications ranging from authentication to conversational AI are one of the key areas of interest. Nvidia executives spoke with Biometric Update to talk about using AI and biometrics to provide solutions that are used to help companies secure financial assets.
Businessbiometricupdate.com

Secure Planet, Integrated Biometrics, BioCatch, ID.me make the Inc. 5000 for 2021

Biometrics and digital identity companies Secure Planet, Integrated Biometrics, BioCatch and ID.me feature on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list which recognizes some of the fastest growing private companies in the United States. They have all been recognized for excellence in their different product and service offerings as well as their...
Technologybiometricupdate.com

A few governments write accountability policies to guide AI, biometrics

In an encouraging development, government officials are crafting accountability policies for the creation and use of algorithms, including those that perform biometric recognition. The number of examples of this is small. “More than 40” policies in different stages of implementation in about 20 local and national governments were found for...
