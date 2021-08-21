Passport contracts spark controversy, new biometrics integration possibilities inspire optimism
Biometric passports and national ID cards are prominent among the top stories on Biometric Update over the past week, with Semlex’ contract win in Zimbabwe drawing scrutiny and complaints about a Chilean contract that went to Aisino over bidders including Idemia and Veridos. Entrust is providing technology for Vietnam’s digital ID cards, which are expected to reach a milestone this year. Interviews with IBT and Nvidia executives suggest near-future directions for biometric integrations and voice biometrics in financial services, respectively.www.biometricupdate.com
