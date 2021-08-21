Cancel
Austin, MN

Austin police seeking car that struck cyclist in hit-and-run

By Declan Desmond
Authorities in the southern Minnesota city of Austin are asking for the public's help finding a car involved in a hit-and-run.

It happened late Friday morning in the intersection of 1st Ave SW and 4th St SW, where a a silver Toyota sedan with tinted windows "struck a pedestrian on her bike."

A social media announcement with an accompanying photo of the crash notes that the vehicle may have front-end damage and possibly a cracked windshield.

The announcement made no mention of the extent of the victim's injuries or her current condition; however, a commenter claiming to be the victim's parent says she is fine, "but pray I don’t find (the driver) first."

Anyone with information on the car's whereabouts or the identity of the driver should contact the Austin Police Department at (507) 437-9400.

