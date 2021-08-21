Yankees recall Estevan Florial with Brett Gardner 'stiff and sore' after being hit by pitch

Seeing Brett Gardner yank a line-drive home run into the cornfield during the Field of Dreams game on Aug. 12 was a refreshing reminder that Gardner does indeed hit well against teams other than the Phillies. You could forgive Phillies fans for thinking he reserves his best for them alone. In a solid 14-year career, played entirely with the New York Yankees, Gardner has slashed .257/.342/.397 with 134 home runs in 5,614 at-bats, entering play on Aug. 17. Decent, but hardly Hall of Fame-type numbers. Against the Phillies, however, Gardner is the second coming of Babe Ruth. In 14 career games before this year, he slashed an amazing .386/.460/.750 with four home runs in just 44 at-bats. In four games in 2021, he has continued the onslaught.
