Yankees recall Estevan Florial with Brett Gardner 'stiff and sore' after being hit by pitch

By Lou Di Pietro
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 8 days ago

Brett Gardner was still ‘stiff and sore’ after being hit in the elbow by a pitch Friday, so the Yankees called up Estevan Florial from Triple-A to give them an extra hand in the outfield.

