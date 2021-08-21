Kevin Feige Says Season 2 Will Explore Phase 4 MCU Films

The world of blockbuster movies seems to be changing on a regular basis, as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the rise of the Delta variant have led to many films having to change or shift their release strategy. That topic has particularly courted conversation with regards to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as this year has already seen Disney and Marvel Studios try out multiple release strategies for its 2021 MCU films, including releasing Black Widow both in theaters and on Disney+, and releasing the upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings exclusively in theaters for a 45-day window. With a number of MCU films still on the horizon, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige talked about the future of the MCU's release strategies in a red carpet interview with Variety. When it comes to Marvel's Eternals, which is currently scheduled to be released in theaters in November, Feige indicated that "we will see."