The AirBnB From Hell! Not Exaggerating! WHAT A NIGHTMARE! Watch! | Perez Hilton

Of course Paris Hilton will have 10 dresses at her three-day wedding …. When Paris Hilton ties the knot with her fiancé, venture capitalist Carter Reum, cameras will be on hand to film the wedding for her forthcoming Peacock series, "Paris in Love," and the crew might wanna rest up before the big day — er, days. "It's gonna be like a three-day affair. We have a lot happening," Paris told Jimmy Fallon on the Aug. 17 edition of "The Tonight Show." The DJ and heiress, 40, went on to assure Jimmy she's "not a bridezilla at all," then promptly admitted things will be a little over-the-top on the wedding gown front. "Lots of dresses, probably 10," she mused, adding, "I love outfit changes." Carter, meanwhile, is unlikely to pack multiple tuxes. "He's not as high-maintenance as I am," Paris said. She also explained that after her more serious YouTube documentary, "This Is Paris," in which she alleged she experienced "physical, emotional and verbal abuse" at Utah's Provo Canyon School, she wanted fans "to see that I found my Prince Charming and my happy fairytale ending." Paris and her Prince Charming got engaged in February; they were first linked as a couple in January 2020.