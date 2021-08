Now that Jerry O’Connell has been firmly entrenched as an official co-host of “The Talk,” only one matter still needs to be addressed before the daytime series launches its 12th season next month, the show’s first without any original co-hosts: When will Carrie Ann Inaba return to the CBS Television Studios? Turns out she might not, and if she doesn’t the show already has plans to replace her with another male co-host.