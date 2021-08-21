Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

Dr. Fauci reveals the danger of getting your third COVID-19 vaccine shot too soon

By Herb Scribner
deseret.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Anthony Fauci, the White House medical adviser for the coronavirus, recently explained that it could be dangerous for you to get your COVID-19 vaccine booster shot early. Fauci told MSNBC on Thursday that getting your third shot too early won’t allow your body time to adapt to the vaccine.

