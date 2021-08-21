The NL East is a hot mess. But someone has to win it.

It's still only two games in the loss column, as poorly as the Mets have played for a month now, so why does it feel as if they're miles out of first place in the NL East with only the slimmest of hopes of ever getting back on top? If anything, the 14-4 loss to the Dodgers at Citi Field Sunday night was all the more reason to think there's a better chance the Mets fall out of this race than overtake the Braves or Phillies anytime soon. And not just because it got so lopsided that multiple position players -- Brandon Drury and Kevin Pillar -- pitched the ninth inning, with mostly Dodgers' fans remaining in the ballpark by then, giddily cheering on the onslaught.