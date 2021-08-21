Cancel
The NL East is a hot mess. But someone has to win it.

By Reporter
Washington Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday night in Baltimore, Atlanta Braves starter Max Fried shut out the Orioles on 90 pitches as his Braves cruised to a 3-0 win. A performance like that is called a Maddux, a shutout pitched so masterfully that it takes fewer than 100 pitches, so named for the former Braves starter, Greg. It was the first Maddux thrown on 90 pitches or fewer by an Atlanta pitcher since the man himself did it more than 20 years ago. The whole thing took all of 2 hours 29 minutes, a quick and easy win for the National League East leaders — the only team in this division making anything look easy these days.

You could have been forgiven for giving up the Braves for dead in the water last month. Heading into the July 30 trade deadline, they were 51–52, four games behind the NL East-leading Mets and eight back in the Wild Card race, with four teams between them and the second-slotted Padres. Three weeks earlier, they’d lost their best player, Ronald Acuña Jr., to a season-ending torn ACL, plus they were down last year’s NL home run and RBI leader (Marcell Ozuna), their starting catcher (Travis d’Arnaud), and three key members of their rotation (Ian Anderson, Huascar Ynoa, and Mike Soroka). Yet nearly four weeks later, the division race has been upended, and Atlanta is squarely in the drivers’ seat. What happened?

