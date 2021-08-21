The NL East is a hot mess. But someone has to win it.
On Friday night in Baltimore, Atlanta Braves starter Max Fried shut out the Orioles on 90 pitches as his Braves cruised to a 3-0 win. A performance like that is called a Maddux, a shutout pitched so masterfully that it takes fewer than 100 pitches, so named for the former Braves starter, Greg. It was the first Maddux thrown on 90 pitches or fewer by an Atlanta pitcher since the man himself did it more than 20 years ago. The whole thing took all of 2 hours 29 minutes, a quick and easy win for the National League East leaders — the only team in this division making anything look easy these days.www.washingtonpost.com
