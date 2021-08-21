Cancel
Hughes County, SD

Pierre, Ft. Pierre, Hughes take action on medical marijuana

By Michael Woodel mike.woodel@capjournal.com
Capital Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal ordinances are beginning to take shape as the South Dakota Department of Health nears its October deadline to promulgate statewide rules regarding medical marijuana. The Hughes County Commission gave first reading on Monday to ordinances creating licensing and zoning provisions for dispensaries, though according to Ordinance 2021-10’s staff recommendation, it is unknown if a dispensary in Pierre would count as the one dispensary each county is required to allow under state law, as Hughes County “staff (have) heard different opinions.”

