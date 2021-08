The work week might've been stressful, but the weekend is approaching quickly and what goes better with a couple of days off than some new music?. Ohio native Trippie Redd is bringing back his melodic rap sounds after delivering his rock-adjacent offering, Pegasus: Neon Shark vs Pegasus Presented by Travis Barker, with Blink-182's lead drummer earlier this year. The former 2018 XXL Freshman drops his latest effort, Trip at Knight, which contains 18 tracks in total and a number of guest appearances including Playboi Carti, Lil Durk, Polo G and the late beloved rhymers Juice Wrld and XXXTentaction. During a recent interview with Apple Music this week, Trippie spoke on his collab with Drake, which is rumored to arrive on an upcoming deluxe version of the LP.