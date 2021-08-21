New Fried, Baked, Glazed, and Slathered Snacks Ready for A Plate Near You At The 2021 Great New York State Fair

How about this for a three-course dinner? Wake up your tastebuds with an appetizer of fried cauliflower and Thai chili sauce from the Veggie Patch. For the main dish, Fried Specialties has a new bacon-wrapped and deep-fried Hofmann hot dog, served in a Twinkie with cheddar cheese, peanut butter glaze, and bacon bits. Add a side of beer cheese and bacon pickle chips from Chester’s Gators & Taters. Wash it all down with Beak & Skiff’s 1911 frozen blueberry vodka lemonade. For dessert, visit Ma and Pa’s Kettle Corn crew for their new maple bacon deep-fried oreos. That’s just day one at the 2021 New York State Fair!