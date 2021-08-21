Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

New Fried, Baked, Glazed, and Slathered Snacks Ready for A Plate Near You At The 2021 Great New York State Fair

By Urban CNY News
urbancny.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow about this for a three-course dinner? Wake up your tastebuds with an appetizer of fried cauliflower and Thai chili sauce from the Veggie Patch. For the main dish, Fried Specialties has a new bacon-wrapped and deep-fried Hofmann hot dog, served in a Twinkie with cheddar cheese, peanut butter glaze, and bacon bits. Add a side of beer cheese and bacon pickle chips from Chester’s Gators & Taters. Wash it all down with Beak & Skiff’s 1911 frozen blueberry vodka lemonade. For dessert, visit Ma and Pa’s Kettle Corn crew for their new maple bacon deep-fried oreos. That’s just day one at the 2021 New York State Fair!

www.urbancny.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York State Fair#Pimento Cheese#Beer Cheese#Fried Cheese#Food Drink#Thai#The Veggie Patch#Fried Specialties#Gators Taters#Beak Skiff#Pa#Kettle Corn#Pork Palace#Bbq Split#Syracuse#Belgian#Mexican#Tomato Pie#Byblos Gyro Pizza#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
Presidential ElectionCBS News

Watch Live: March on for Voting Rights rally in Washington, D.C.

Some 58 years after the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his "I Have a Dream" speech at the first March on Washington, his son, Martin Luther King III, and other activists and advocates will participate in the March on for Voting Rights in the nation's capital on Saturday. The subsequent rally in D.C. and other cities across the U.S. will call on the federal government to protect and expand voting rights.
EducationPosted by
Reuters

Fauci backs COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. school children

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Sunday he supports COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children attending schools as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to fuel a surge in cases in the nation. "I believe that mandating vaccines...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Eviction ruling puts new pressure on Congress

Congress is under new pressure to keep millions of Americans in their homes after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s latest eviction moratorium. The court said in its 6-3 ruling late Thursday night that it is up to Congress to authorize a freeze on evictions, but lawmakers have been unable to make that happen.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy