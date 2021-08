The Owatonna VFW baseball team's season came to an end this past Friday after they lost back-to-back games against Elk River and St. Cloud during the state tournament. Owatonna, who reached the state quarterfinals after defeating Hermantown and Mankato on Thursday, ran into a buzzsaw during their third game of the tournament as Elk River toppled them by a score of 14-0. The Huskies managed only one hit — a single by Nathan Theis — and struck out 10 times as a team without drawing a walk. In the field, Owatonna committed five errors while Elk River did not commit any. Mitch Seykora, Jonny Clubb, Noah Truelson and Kevin Helget all made appearances on the mound for the Huskies.