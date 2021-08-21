Making history as state champions: Tewksbury residents lead 16U Show Black team to state title
TEWKSBURY – With several tournament wins this summer already in their rear-view mirror, the 16U Show Black Softball team knew what it took to take home a tournament championship even before they took the field last Thursday night at Hazel Field. After all, the team, made up of several area players, including four from Tewksbury, had already played in five summer tournaments, winning two of them, and placing second in two more.homenewshere.com
