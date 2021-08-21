Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tewksbury, MA

Making history as state champions: Tewksbury residents lead 16U Show Black team to state title

homenewshere.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEWKSBURY – With several tournament wins this summer already in their rear-view mirror, the 16U Show Black Softball team knew what it took to take home a tournament championship even before they took the field last Thursday night at Hazel Field. After all, the team, made up of several area players, including four from Tewksbury, had already played in five summer tournaments, winning two of them, and placing second in two more.

homenewshere.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haverhill, MA
City
Salisbury, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Tewksbury, MA
Tewksbury, MA
Sports
City
Auburn, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Andover, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Softball#State Champions#Usa Softball#Show Black#Tewksbury High Softball#Shawsheen Tech#Pinkerton Academy#Nichols College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
New Orleans, LACNN

Hurricane Ida heads toward the Gulf Coast

Infrastructure administrator says New Orleans is a different city than it was during Hurricane Katrina. When Hurricane Ida makes landfall later today, it will be coming in contact with a different-looking New Orleans. "This is a different city than it was Aug. 28, 2005, in terms of infrastructure and safety,”...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy