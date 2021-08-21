Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilmington, MA

Men on a mission: Wilmington teammates, friends doing their part to fight cancer

homenewshere.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON/FOXBORO — Craig Venezia and Evan Sperlinga have plenty of experience with being teammates. The two former Wilmington High dual sport athletes were teammates with both the Wildcats Boys Soccer team as well as the Spring Track team. The duo, in fact, were even part of a record breaking 4x200 relay team in 2015, when, along with Joe Boudreau and Brad Aldrich, they sprinted to a 1:33.83 finish.

homenewshere.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Danvers, MA
Wilmington, MA
Health
City
Wilmington, MA
City
Boston, MA
City
Foxborough, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Wilmington, MA
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Wilmington, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer#Cancer Research#Lung Cancer#Stomach Cancer#Wilmington High#The Wildcats Boys Soccer#Spring Track#Fenway#The Pan Mass Challenge#Covid#Facebook#Assumption University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Boston University
Related
New Orleans, LACNN

Hurricane Ida heads toward the Gulf Coast

Infrastructure administrator says New Orleans is a different city than it was during Hurricane Katrina. When Hurricane Ida makes landfall later today, it will be coming in contact with a different-looking New Orleans. "This is a different city than it was Aug. 28, 2005, in terms of infrastructure and safety,”...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy