Men on a mission: Wilmington teammates, friends doing their part to fight cancer

BOSTON/FOXBORO — Craig Venezia and Evan Sperlinga have plenty of experience with being teammates. The two former Wilmington High dual sport athletes were teammates with both the Wildcats Boys Soccer team as well as the Spring Track team. The duo, in fact, were even part of a record breaking 4x200 relay team in 2015, when, along with Joe Boudreau and Brad Aldrich, they sprinted to a 1:33.83 finish.