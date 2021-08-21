On Second Thought...

Razputin “Raz” Aquato was once just your average, ordinary kid with psychic powers. Now he is on a globetrotting quest as a member of one of the planet’s most powerful anti-terrorist organizations: the Psychonauts. It all began when Raz ran away from the circus to join Whispering Rock Psychic Summer Camp and discovered an unhinged plot to harvest children’s brains to power a battalion of psychic death tanks. Raz naturally foiled that plan and saved the day, but his adventure ended on a cliffhanger when the young psychic powerhouse learned that the head of the Psychonauts had been kidnapped. Without a second to spare, Raz flew off with a handful of other powerful psychic agents to perform a daring rescue.