Enlisting in the military is a big decision, and an important consideration is healthcare. Within the U.S. Military Health System (MHS) lies TRICARE, the Defense Health Agency’s primary healthcare delivery mechanism. This is the medical system used by active-duty and reserve-duty military, National Guard, and their families for medical treatment. About 40% of the time that treatment takes place on base at a military treatment facility (MTF). More often, 60% of the time and growing, care is provided at facilities with which the government contracts or purchases care.