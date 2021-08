When playing through The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, you’ll eventually be requested by someone in Skyloft to find a girl named Kukiel. If you don’t know where to go it can take a while to actually track her down, which is something you’ll really want to do. This is because this quest starts the longest sidequest in the game that has tons of rewards attached to it. This includes things such as the primary wallet upgrades, which you’ll need if you want to collect lots of rupees. So we’ll be looking at how you’d normally go about finding her, as well as just a speed guide to going straight to her location.