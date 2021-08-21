Details on Potted Potter: ‘The Unauthorized Harry Experience’

By Toni Gonzales



Las Vegas has something for everyone. And we mean everyone. Even Harry Potter fans. Yes, you read that right. Harry Potter. The wand yielding, glasses wearing, Hogwarts student with a lightning bolt on his head Harry Potter. The kid and the series have their own show in Vegas, sorta. But typical to most things in Las Vegas, there is a spin to it. This show is a parody show and (for legal reasons) we must add it’s unauthorized.





Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience is located inside The Magic Attic Showroom inside Bally’s . The show is a parody on the Harry Potter series and is a complete riot. Current stars Nicholas Charles and James Edwards play two friends who take the audience through all seven Harry Potter books. But there is a catch, only one of them has actually read the books. The other tries to magically fumble his way through. More impressively,they do it all in 70 minutes. And let’s face it, some single chapters in the series take longer to read than that. The show is as much for fans of the books as it is for those who don’t even know what a muggle is.



Before you go shutting the book on this show you should know that while the show is a parody it is incredibly kid friendly . That is not to say that it is for kids. Potted Potter is for everyone. There are jokes meant for the adults and elements that pander to the kids and the kids in you. The short running time is great for short attention spans.







P otted Potter wants the audience to participate. So much so that there is an actual Quidditch game during the show, where else on the strip will you get that? Well, where else are you gonna get a ‘G-rated’ Quidditch game, this is Vegas afterall. Add in a dragon, chocolate cake, and a disco break and you’ve got one of the funnest shows for anyone and everyone.



The duo of Nicholas and James use prop comedy the same way Harry uses his wand to cast a spell of joy and laughs. And while it’s entirely possible that the wizards behind the show Potted Potter can cast spells that make one fall in love with their parody show. It’s more likely that Potted Potter is, in reality, a super charming show.









SHOW INFORMATION:

​​ Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Potter Experience

The Magic Attic showroom at Bally’s Las Vegas

Monday through Sunday at 8:00 p.m . (dark Wednesday) with matinee performances Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets: $49.99 to $99.99 + taxes and fees.

Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com or Caesars.com.

The post Details on Potted Potter: ‘The Unauthorized Harry Experience’ appeared first on Off The Strip .