It’s been 15 years since Paris Hilton released her debut album and the heiress has recently reflected on the pop star venture. "Happy 15th Anniversary to my debut studio album #Paris," the business mogul captioned an image of the cover art on Sunday (August 22). "Thank you to everyone who has supported these songs, and continue to listen to them today! Making this album was so life-changing and I’m so proud of how these songs have transcended the years. Can’t wait to continue to make more music for all of you soon! #Iconic #PopStarParis."