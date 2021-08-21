MOVIES WAY BACK WHEN: Flying A Movie Star & Animal Lover
Handsome hunk Bill Russell was one of the most popular leading men at the “Flying A.” He starred in dozens of movies from 1913 to 1921. A movie magazine ran this photo with the description: "A One-Ring Ringling. The Ringlings have very little on Russell when it comes to circuses. Of course, Bill's is a sort of family affair; he raises all these performers in his own garden at Montecito, California – Santa Barbara's millionaire suburb – (what's a millionaire colony without a picture star?)." – Photoplay, September 1919.www.edhat.com
Comments / 0