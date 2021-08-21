Cancel
Earning trust, building relationships is Sean Desai’s focus in his first year as Bears’ defensive coordinator

By Larry Hawley
WGN TV
WGN TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE FOREST – While the unit has always been consistent and near the top of the NFL, there has been plenty of change when it comes to the leadership of the Bears defense. Vic Fangio was the coordinator in the NFC North championship season of 2018 then left to take the head coaching job with the Broncos. Chuck Pagano took over for 2019 and 2020 as the defense remained effective, but in the last year slipped outside the top ten in the NFL.

