TORONTO – With two on and two out in the top of the seventh inning, Robbie Ray prepared to throw his 111th pitch of the night. By that point Wednesday evening, Tim Anderson had stood in against Ray three times without yet reaching base. By that point in that at-bat, Anderson had seen two of Ray’s sliders, fouling the pitch off both times. But Ray went back to the slider a third time, placing it knee-high just off the plate inside, and Anderson whiffed.