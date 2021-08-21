Ron Rivera: Ryan Fitzpatrick’s experience stands out. He manages the game, makes plays, and gets players to grow and develop

View more in
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Related
NFL|NBC Sports
Ron Rivera stops short of declaring Ryan Fitzpatrick the WFT starting quarterback
Ryan Fitzpatrick may indeed be the starting quarterback in Washington. However, coach Ron Rivera has yet to say so. He stopped short of making Fitzpatrick the Week One starter when speaking to reporters on Saturday. “You know, we don’t play for 21 days,” Rivera said. “Whenever it’s time to say...
NFL|Posted byClutchPoints
Ron Rivera’s latest stance on Ryan Fitzpatrick starting QB job for Washington Football Team
Throughout all the starting quarterback battles in Denver, Chicago, San Francisco, and more, it seems that the competition for the job as Washington Football Team starting QB has become quite overshadowed. Journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick has long been presumed to be the starter come Week 1 over the relatively inexperienced Taylor Heinecke, but, according to head coach Ron Rivera via Pro Football Talk, nothing is set in stone:
NFL|Hogs Haven
Daily Slop: Ron Rivera says WFT’s new name will represent entire DMV; Ryan Fitzpatrick and Logan Thomas are connecting in multiple ways
Kyle Allen saw what Christian McCaffrey was capable of when they were teammates in Carolina. He sees similar traits in Washington's second-year RB Antonio Gibson. Washington guard Brandon Scherff says the team has what it takes to be one of the best D.C. squads he's been a part of in 2021.
NFL|Posted byWashington Football Team on FanNation
Washington Coach Rivera on NFL Taunting Rule: It's For The Children
Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera has a simple explanation for why the NFL is cracking down on players' taunting. Think of the children, basically. “Quite honestly, we don’t need the young people to see that,” Rivera said. “We don’t need the Pop Warner, peewee football kids seeing us act like that. We want to put it out there as professionally as possible.”
NFL|chatsports.com
Washington Football Team: What to make of Ron Rivera’s comments on taunting crackdown
Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images) There are plenty of reasons to be excited about the start of the NFL season. After all, the Washington Football Team will be looking to defend its first division crown since 2015. The offense should take a massive leap forward following the investments made at quarterback and wide receiver and along offensive line.
NFL|kslsports.com
Washington HC Ron Rivera ‘Real Pleased’ With Dax Milne’s Progress
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera said he’s “real pleased” with Dax Milne and added that the former BYU wide receiver is ahead of schedule for a young player in the NFL. Rivera praised the rookie from South Jordan, Utah following Washington’s first preseason...
NFL|fox40jackson.com
Washington’s Ron Rivera on NFL taunting crackdown: ‘We don’t need the young people to see that’
Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera is the latest to speak out on the league’s new emphasis on taunting penalties. As a member of the NFL’s Competition Committee, Rivera decided to talk with reporters on Wednesday regarding the league’s decision to crack down on taunting, imposing harsh penalties for players who taunt other players on the field.
NFL|Frederick News-Post
WFT camp observations: A name update, and Ron Rivera speaks out on vaccine misinformation
The Washington Football Team began practice Monday amid a downpour. Coach Ron Rivera could have held practice inside the team’s bubble, but purposely chose to work outside in the rain to get his players used to uncomfortable conditions during the season. “It’s about a mentality,” he said. “Part of why...
NFL|Hogs Haven
NFL|Hogs Haven
NFL|chatsports.com
Ron Rivera Remains Mum on Naming Ryan Fitzpatrick Starting QB for Week 1
Even though it's widely assumed that Ryan Fitzpatrick will be the Washington Football Team's starting quarterback when the regular season begins, head coach Ron Rivera is apparently keeping the competition open. Speaking to reporters Saturday, Rivera explained why he hasn't named Fitzpatrick the starter:. "We don’t play for 21 days....
NFL|chatsports.com
Washington Football: Fan’s epic facial hair puts Ryan Fitzpatrick’s beard to shame
RICHMOND, VIRGINIA - JULY 29: Ryan Fitzpatrick #14 of the Washington Football Team takes the field during training camp at the Bon Secours Washington Football Team training center park on July 29, 2021 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) The last several weeks have been stressful for fans...
NFL|chatsports.com
Washington Football Team: Takeaways from Ryan Fitzpatrick’s first snaps with WFT
ASHBURN, VA - JUNE 02: Head coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Football Team speaks with Ryan Fitzpatrick #14 during the organized team activity at Inova Sports Performance Center on June 2, 2021 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) On Thursday night, the Washington Football Team opened up...
NFL|Hogs Haven
NFL|Hogs Haven
NFL|Posted byOn3.com
Chase Young developing beyond raw athletic ability, Ron Rivera says
Chase Young is entering just his second NFL season, but the 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year has already made significant adjustments to his game. Here’s what Washington Football head coach Ron Rivera said of the former Ohio State star following Washington’s preseason opener against the New England Patriots:. “I...
NFL|localdvm.com
“We’re getting more comfortable” Ryan Fitzpatrick finding his groove with Washington
ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) – Despite a 22-13 loss to the New England Patriots for their first pre-season game; QB1 for the Washington Football Team had a strong showing, shooting 5-of-8, for 58 yards, with zero touchdowns or interceptions. “I think we moved the ball really well.” said Terry McLaurin, “We...
NFL|Washington Post
Trust and chemistry are growing as Ryan Fitzpatrick settles in with Washington
In Ryan Fitzpatrick’s first game action as quarterback of the Washington Football Team, he needed just over four minutes to show the progress he and the revamped offense have achieved this summer. In the first series of Thursday’s preseason opener at the New England Patriots, while lined up at Washington’s...
NFL|247Sports
Ron Rivera provides update on Curtis Samuel’s recovery, availability for preseason
One of the Washington Football Team’s biggest additions this offseason, wide receiver Curtis Samuel, has been unavailable for most of training camp due to an ongoing groin issue, in addition to his stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Following practice on Sunday, Washington head coach Ron Rivera spoke to reporters and addressed concerns about Samuel’s recovery as well as his availability for the rest of the preseason.
NFL|chatsports.com
Ryan Fitzpatrick Solid in WFT's Preseason Win over Bengals as Joe Burrow Sits
The Washington Football Team defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 17-13 in preseason action on Friday at FedExField. Washington scored 11 unanswered points in the second half to turn a 10-6 deficit into a 17-10 lead thanks to a Dustin Hopkins 31-yard field goal and a one-yard rush from rookie running back Jaret Patterson with 11:47 remaining in regulation.
Comments / 0