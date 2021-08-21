Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ron Rivera: Ryan Fitzpatrick’s experience stands out. He manages the game, makes plays, and gets players to grow and develop

By Scott Jennings
Hogs Haven
 8 days ago

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Jennings
Person
Jaret Patterson
Person
Chris Russell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Zachselbywft#Ne#Washingtonfootball#Rf#Draftable#Rr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Ron Rivera’s latest stance on Ryan Fitzpatrick starting QB job for Washington Football Team

Throughout all the starting quarterback battles in Denver, Chicago, San Francisco, and more, it seems that the competition for the job as Washington Football Team starting QB has become quite overshadowed. Journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick has long been presumed to be the starter come Week 1 over the relatively inexperienced Taylor Heinecke, but, according to head coach Ron Rivera via Pro Football Talk, nothing is set in stone:
NFLPosted by
Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington Coach Rivera on NFL Taunting Rule: It's For The Children

Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera has a simple explanation for why the NFL is cracking down on players' taunting. Think of the children, basically. “Quite honestly, we don’t need the young people to see that,” Rivera said. “We don’t need the Pop Warner, peewee football kids seeing us act like that. We want to put it out there as professionally as possible.”
NFLchatsports.com

Washington Football Team: What to make of Ron Rivera’s comments on taunting crackdown

Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images) There are plenty of reasons to be excited about the start of the NFL season. After all, the Washington Football Team will be looking to defend its first division crown since 2015. The offense should take a massive leap forward following the investments made at quarterback and wide receiver and along offensive line.
NFLkslsports.com

Washington HC Ron Rivera ‘Real Pleased’ With Dax Milne’s Progress

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera said he’s “real pleased” with Dax Milne and added that the former BYU wide receiver is ahead of schedule for a young player in the NFL. Rivera praised the rookie from South Jordan, Utah following Washington’s first preseason...
NFLchatsports.com

Ron Rivera Remains Mum on Naming Ryan Fitzpatrick Starting QB for Week 1

Even though it's widely assumed that Ryan Fitzpatrick will be the Washington Football Team's starting quarterback when the regular season begins, head coach Ron Rivera is apparently keeping the competition open. Speaking to reporters Saturday, Rivera explained why he hasn't named Fitzpatrick the starter:. "We don’t play for 21 days....
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Chase Young developing beyond raw athletic ability, Ron Rivera says

Chase Young is entering just his second NFL season, but the 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year has already made significant adjustments to his game. Here’s what Washington Football head coach Ron Rivera said of the former Ohio State star following Washington’s preseason opener against the New England Patriots:. “I...
NFLWashington Post

Trust and chemistry are growing as Ryan Fitzpatrick settles in with Washington

In Ryan Fitzpatrick’s first game action as quarterback of the Washington Football Team, he needed just over four minutes to show the progress he and the revamped offense have achieved this summer. In the first series of Thursday’s preseason opener at the New England Patriots, while lined up at Washington’s...
NFL247Sports

Ron Rivera provides update on Curtis Samuel’s recovery, availability for preseason

One of the Washington Football Team’s biggest additions this offseason, wide receiver Curtis Samuel, has been unavailable for most of training camp due to an ongoing groin issue, in addition to his stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Following practice on Sunday, Washington head coach Ron Rivera spoke to reporters and addressed concerns about Samuel’s recovery as well as his availability for the rest of the preseason.
NFLchatsports.com

Ryan Fitzpatrick Solid in WFT's Preseason Win over Bengals as Joe Burrow Sits

The Washington Football Team defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 17-13 in preseason action on Friday at FedExField. Washington scored 11 unanswered points in the second half to turn a 10-6 deficit into a 17-10 lead thanks to a Dustin Hopkins 31-yard field goal and a one-yard rush from rookie running back Jaret Patterson with 11:47 remaining in regulation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy