Here is the third and fina part of our mailbag questions. The first two parts can be found in the links below. The final group of questions were email submissions. Here we go!. Before Thomas Bryant’s injury, he was one of the more consistent 3 point shooters. Consequently, do you think he would be more effective if Wes Unseld Jr. moved him to Power Forward to take advantage of his shooting and to help mask his lack of interior defense? (SkullDog)