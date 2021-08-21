Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Cat of the week

By KEIZERTIMES STAFF
keizertimes.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHistory: Mouse is a grey domestic short hair. She was adopted a few years ago but was returned to the shelter. Mouse is on a special food diet and has some health issues. Preferred home: This cat is strictly an indoors cat and is very affectionate. Mouse loves to cuddle.

www.keizertimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Short Hair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
PetsHello Magazine

5 naughtiest dog breeds most likely to wreak havoc at home

Pet owners will know that having a cat or dog is not always an easy experience. Many are familiar with the chaos that ensues when a furry destroyer is introduced into our homes. Scratched furniture, chewed skirting boards, broken plant pots and stolen food - not to mention the accidents on the carpet.
PetsPosted by
Reader's Digest

15 Best Dogs for Seniors

Affectionate, loyal, nurturing: There are lots of reasons why dogs make great companions for seniors. Not only do dogs provide comfort and friendship, but they also help keep seniors healthy and encourage sociability. In fact, a 2019 study found that people who owned dogs were more likely to maintain better heart health and be more active, than those without pets. “Dogs give seniors a reason to get up and move—and walking a dog keeps them fit,” explains Anita Kinscher-Juran, DVM, a veterinarian at VCA Midpark Animal Hospital in Middleburg Heights, Ohio. Another plus: When you get out of the house for that walk, you have more chances to be social, too, from greeting neighbors on the street to impromptu conversations with fellow dog owners.
PetsKLFY.com

Pet Stop: Can you give Gwen a home?

Meet Gwen! She’s available for adoption through Animal Aid for Vermilion Area (AAVA). She’s about 2-3 years old and was once emaciated and unhealthy. She’s now thriving in a loving foster home and is looking for a forever home. She’s dog and kid-friendly. For more information or to adopt Gwen, visit http://aavarescue.com/ or call (337) 366-0212.
PetsPleated-Jeans.com

Dogs Raised With Cats Act A Little…Different (50 Pics)

If you can’t decide whether to get a cat or a dog, get yourself a dog that acts like a cat. They say cats and dogs are inherently different, but these dogs are challenging that theory. I like cats and dogs, but if I came home to my dog standing...
AnimalsPosted by
Amomama

Man Shares Hilarious Video of a Dog Stealing Food from the Kitchen

A video of a dog finding a way to reach the kitchen countertop and steal food when no one was looking recently went viral on Twitter. Dogs are undoubtedly smart animals, and sometimes they do the funniest things when no one is watching. However, one dog who probably thought his human was not looking was caught in the act of stealing food.
PetsThe Daily Planet

Cat carriers

My name is Blizzy, and I am a lovely feline here at the Second Chance Humane Society. I am very excited for the day (will it be today?) when my new family walks in the shelter door and chooses me for their new lifetime companion. I don’t, however, look forward to the cat carrier during the ride home. I actually don’t know any cats that care for that experience, but these tips for pet parents will make the travel experience more pleasant for your fur balls.
Petspurewow.com

The 5 Most Popular Cat Breeds in the U.S. (& What Makes Them So Great)

If you’ve been in the market for a furry feline friend but haven’t had much luck, you’re not alone. Bringing a cat home warrants some big questions: Do I have the space? Can I afford the inevitable vet bills? Will Pumpkin get along with Larry the Lizard? Those are all factors to consider. While the process can be stressful, Filter King is helping us narrow down the options. The company polled people across the country to find out the most popular cat breeds in the U.S. Below, check out which cat breeds cracked the top five and why people love them so much.
PetsNewsweek

Why Do Cats Purr?

Cats can be difficult to understand. Although beautiful, they are often thought of as more elusive than dogs. For some though, this is what makes living with cats all the more fulfilling. Cat behaviour and wellness expert, Jackson Galaxy told Newsweek: "I appreciate living in the mystery with them, you...
AnimalsTimes Reporter

Stray Cat Strut to be held

The Ninth Annual Stray Cat Strut will be held at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 27 at Union Town Community Park, 3696 Apollo St. NW. The event is hosted by Cripple Creeks Ferals and Friends. It will feature live music by David Rodgers, dinner by That Little Italian Kitchen, unlimited nonalcoholic beverages or two wine/beer drinks by Mucky Duck Brewery and NautiVine Winery and a live auction by Whipple Auction & Realty.
Boise, IDPost Register

Simply Cats in Boise takes in 38 kittens, cats

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Dozens of cats and kittens are going to need a place to call home. Lake Lowell Animal Rescue got them out of a house just before it was set to be demolished. In all, volunteers rescued 20 kittens and 18 cats. Because there are so many,...
PetsDuluth News Tribune

Pets of the week: Two sweet and shy senior cats

Francis is a 9 pound, brown and white, domestic shorthair cat who is about 10 years old. She found herself at Animal Allies after her previous owner could no longer care for her. Francis is a shy gal, so she's looking for a home with the patience to let her warm up. In her last home, she only liked being around certain people, so she's looking for a calm and quiet home. She doesn't want to be smothered with attention and prefers to do her own thing. Animal Allies, Duluth, 218-722-5341, animalallies.net.
Vanderburgh County, INPosted by
KISS 106

Frankie Wants To Be The Office Cat, Literally – VHS Pet of the Week

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hello, I'm Frankie. I'm 2 years old and a Calico who loves to play and would make a great flycatcher. I'll do okay in a home with dogs but I probably need to be the only cat. I'm selective with my affection. I would definitely do best with a cat-savvy person who will know when to play and when to walk away. Do you know what I mean? If you do, come visit with me a while at the VHS. My adoption fee is $70 and it includes all the stuff.
Gadsden, ALGadsden Times

PET OF THE WEEK: Patient, loving mother cat needs a home, too

The Humane Society Pet Rescue and Adoption Center's Pet of the Week is Camille, described as a stellar mother cat by shelter personnel. She arrived at the shelter heavily pregnant and gave birth in the intake room. Shelter personnel expect Camille's four kittens to be adopted quickly, once she's finished mothering them, but say she needs a home as well. She's described as a patient mother who fulfilled those duties while battling upper respiratory illness, and shelter personnel don't want to see her left behind. Come meet her at the HSPRAC, 4200 Brooke Ave., Gadsden. Her adoption fee is $100 and she will be neutered, microchipped and up to date on her vaccinations. Shelter hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, call 256-442-1347.
PetsGamespot

Mike the Cat

Sign In to follow. Follow Mike the Cat, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Petsgamepur.com

How to bathe cats in BitLife

Many of the animals in BitLife require essential maintenance to make sure they live the longest life they can, and they fully appreciate you adopting them. However, when it comes to cats, you have the choice to bathe them, and while they might disagree with it, it’s essential to make sure they remain healthy. This guide details how to bathe cats in BitLife.
Dalton, GAdailycitizen.news

Pets of the Week: Meet kittens and cats that need good homes

The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia has lots and lots of kittens and cats that need good homes. You can come by the shelter Fridays between 3 and 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and check out all the cats and kittens available. You can go...

Comments / 0

Community Policy