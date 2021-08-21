Cat of the week

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hello, I'm Frankie. I'm 2 years old and a Calico who loves to play and would make a great flycatcher. I'll do okay in a home with dogs but I probably need to be the only cat. I'm selective with my affection. I would definitely do best with a cat-savvy person who will know when to play and when to walk away. Do you know what I mean? If you do, come visit with me a while at the VHS. My adoption fee is $70 and it includes all the stuff.