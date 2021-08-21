Cancel
Three Observations from Dortmund’s 2-1 Loss to Freiburg

By Nick Gasteiger
fearthewall.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorussia Dortmund loses their first Bundesliga match of the season to FC Freiburg in a 2-1 defeat. Despite having new coach Marco Rose at the helm, the match was reminiscent of the underachieving Lucien Favre sides of the past. Timid pressing, calamitous set-piece defending, and a general lack of off-the-ball movement in the final third were just a few of the reasons Dortmund couldn’t muster up much of a challenge against a scrappy Freiburg side. The team from the Black Forest benefited from a brilliant Vincenzo Grifo free-kick that turned the match in their favor in just the 6th minute. From there, It was a frustrating, fearful, and disappointing performance from BVB, and it’s one that I think we’d all like to forget sooner rather than later, so let’s just get this over with.

