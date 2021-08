On Thursday media spread claims that Texas Lt Gov Dan Patrick had made racist comments. He had appeared on Fox News and, in an interview with Laura Ingraham, said,. "The Democrats like to blame Republicans. Well, the biggest group in most states are African Americans who have not been vaccinated. The last time I checked, over 90 percent of them voted for Democrats…They’re doing nothing for the African American community that has a significant high number of unvaccinated people, so they need to address that.”