Brittney Griner leaving the game late with an ankle injury, which the Mercury hope won’t be too serious, had a sobering effect on Phoenix’s 106-79 victory over the New York Liberty on Wednesday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Griner had 26 points, nine rebounds and six assists in the win, while Skylar Diggins-Smith (27 points, five assists) and Diana Taurasi (21 points, nine assists) were also phenomenal. Brianna Turner added 10 points, 15 boards and two blocks to the winning cause.