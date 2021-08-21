Here's How This Roaming Shepherd Has Made A Living Through Guerrilla Grazing

Though we have come a long way from bullying being a norm in schools and universities opposing the toxic culture, there are still many instances where it resurfaces. A few decades ago, children who got bullied would have been told to just “deal with it” or accept that it’s a normal part of academia and growing up. Now that we advance ever faster into a digital era, we have cases of cyberbullying and associated practices taking place all over the internet. Thankfully, the world has become more sensitive over the last few years due to social justice warriors taking to the frontlines. However, bullying is still far from being eradicated in society.