Ever since the Giants introduced Daniel Jones on draft night by saying he “has the right head” for the job, praise has poured in for the quarterback’s smarts. Why not? He earned an economics degree at Duke, and the undergraduate program ranked No. 1 nationally when he applied. He could’ve attended Harvard or Princeton. He was a three-time Academic All-ACC selection, which requires at least a 3.00 grade-point average for the academic year. He can talk his way around any tricky question.