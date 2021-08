The New England Patriots traded a pair of late-round picks for rookie cornerback Shaun Wade, a move that gives Bill Belichick exactly what he needs. Especially with final roster cuts approaching, you know that Bill Belichick is working hard to do whatever possible to improve the New England Patriots roster. So it shouldn’t surprise anyone that he completed a trade on Thursday that will bring fifth-round rookie cornerback Shaun Wade to Foxborough from Baltimore, as reported by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.