Ohio State

Highlighting 5 top Ohio high school football recruit performances

By Josh Keatley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
All though we are still waiting anxiously for the Ohio State football team to kick off its football season, Ohio high schools around the state have at least broken the seal, and we wanted to provide a breakdown on how some of the top prospects have played.

If you follow us here at Buckeyes Wire you know how much we love Gabe Powers, but unfortunately, Marysville High School does not kick off their season until next week. There is still a ton of exciting talent and we will highlight where the prospect is currently committed as well.

Here are some of the most notable performances from Friday under the lights in the great state of Ohio.

C.J. Hicks, Archbishop Alter (Dayton), OLB, 6-4, 218 pounds (Ohio State)

C.J. Hicks is one of the top linebacker prospects in the country and is already committed to be a Buckeye in the class of 2022. Archbishop Alter lost the game to Kettering Fairborn 16-7, but don’t blame Hicks. The Ohio State commit finished the game with 44 yards rushing and 12 tackles.

Kaden Saunders, Westerville South (Westerville), WR, 5-10, 172 pounds (Penn State)

Kaden Saunders is a Penn State commit, but he’s still a player to keep an eye on as the four-star receiver is expected to make plays for Westerville South. Despite his team winning to a tune of 29-17 over Olentangy, Saunders was held in check with one rush for 11 yards and one reception for -2 yards.

Drew Allar, Medina (Medina), QB, 6-4, 228 pounds (Penn State)

Drew Allar had a great game on Friday for Medina, leading it to a 31-14 victory over Harding. Allar passed for 154 yards and added another 81 yards on the ground. He accounted for two touchdowns through the air.

Aamil Wagner, Wayne (Dayton), OT, 6-6, 265 pounds (Undecided)

Aamil Wagner led the way for a dominant Wayne rushing attack as they bulldozed Dunbar 42-7. The leading rusher for Wayne had 162 yards and three touchdowns. He has Ohio State in his top five, and most experts believe he is coming to Columbus.

Jyaire Brown, Lakota West (West Chester), CB, 6-0, 178 pounds (Ohio State)

Jyaire Brown has announced his commitment to Ohio State, but his high school season started with a loss. Lakota West lost to St. Xavier 31-14. Brown plays both ways for Lakota West and was held to just two receptions for 35 yards. On the defensive side of the ball he had two tackles.

