Remains of Michigan man missing in Korean War to be interred

HOLLY, Mich. (AP) — The remains of a Michigan soldier who went missing during the Korean War nearly 70 years ago will be interred Monday at Great Lakes National Cemetery.

Army Corporal Dale Wright of Flint was 19 when his unit was attacked near the Chosin Reservoir in the northeast of North Korea on Dec. 2, 1950, The Flint Journal reported.

His step-sister Linda Stover, who was 4 when Wright went into the service, said their mother always believed her son was OK even after he went missing in action. Their mother died in 1963, she said.

Stover said she “cried and cried” when she learned last year that Wright’s remains had been identified. They were among other remains that North Korea turned over to the U.S. in 2018, Stover said. She is Wright’s only remaining living relative and had provided DNA samples years earlier in hopes his remains would be found and returned to Michigan.

“It means everything,” Stover said. “As the years go by, you figure he has passed away. This is a lot of closure with him coming home.”

Wright was a corporal of Company C, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division.