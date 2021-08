Aleppo (Agenzia Fides) - The Armenian Catholic Bishops of the dioceses in the Middle East and in the countries of the Armenian Diaspora will meet in Rome from September 20th to elect their new Patriarch. This was confirmed to Fides by the Armenian Catholic Archbishop of Aleppo, Boutros Marayati, current Administrator of the Armenian Catholic Patriarchate of the Church. "The Holy Synod Synod, which opened on June 22nd in the Lebanese Convent of Our Mother of Bzommar, was unsuccessful", recalls Archbishop Marayati.