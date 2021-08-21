Cancel
Pigskin Preview: Maxwell

By Lindsey Bonner
knopnews2.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The start of the Maxwell Wildcat’s 2021 football season is right around the corner. The team is ready for a fresh start this year as they went 1-6 last season. For wanting to start fresh, the team is in a great position to do that as they begin this season with a brand new coach. This will be Eamonn Feeney’s first year as Head Coach of the Maxwell Wildcats. His message to his team this season is going to be focus on what is in front of you, not what is behind.

