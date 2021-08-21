How to Watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs. LAFC: Odds, game thread

It’s finally here. After an eventful offseason in which the New York Jets brought in all new coaches, offensive and defensive schemes, major free agent acquisitions, a new quarterback, and new weapons to help the new quarterback, we finally get to see a glimpse of what the all new Jets will look like going forward. A glimpse is all it will be, as Zach Wilson and the rest of the starters are unlikely to play much beyond the first quarter. Some veteran starters may be healthy scratches tonight, while others will be out injured. Most of the game will consist of a scrub bowl: Jets back of the roster guys versus Giants back of the roster guys. After halftime we’ll be seeing mostly players who will be gone by the regular season opener. Oh, the joys of preseason football!