Disney Accuses Scarlett Johansson Of “Gamesmanship” As Actress Blasts “Mysogynistic” Studio Over ‘Black Widow’ Suit
'Shang-Chi' Star Simu Liu Tears Into Disney Over Streaming Comments: "We Are Not An Experiment" Last night the Walt Disney Company expressed its disappointment in actress Scarlett Johansson for making her financial dispute with them over Black Widow public. The parent company of Marvel Studios is demanding that the lawsuit be moved behind closed doors on the East Coast straight away.decider.com
