Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Disney Accuses Scarlett Johansson Of “Gamesmanship” As Actress Blasts “Mysogynistic” Studio Over ‘Black Widow’ Suit

By Michael Haskoor
Decider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article'Shang-Chi' Star Simu Liu Tears Into Disney Over Streaming Comments: "We Are Not An Experiment" Last night the Walt Disney Company expressed its disappointment in actress Scarlett Johansson for making her financial dispute with them over Black Widow public. The parent company of Marvel Studios is demanding that the lawsuit be moved behind closed doors on the East Coast straight away.

decider.com

Comments / 6

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Widow#Gamesmanship#The Walt Disney Company#La Superior Court#Periwinkle S Complaint#Disney Releases#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Brutal Ryan Reynolds Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

A brutal Ryan Reynolds movie is blowing up on Netflix today. The Canadian star is known these days as a superhero movie icon, thanks to his roles in Green Lantern, X-Men Origins: Wolverine and the Deadpool films. But his comic book cinema debut came way back in 2004’s Blade: Trinity. And though it’s widely agreed to be the weakest of the Blade trilogy, and a pretty rough movie overall, Netflix users around the globe are loving it right now.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Following Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow Lawsuit, Gerard Butler Is Suing Over Olympus Has Fallen

Hollywood has been filled to the brim with legal-related situations as of late. The biggest is arguably the revelation that longtime Marvel star Scarlettt Johansson is suing The Walt Disney Company due to the simultaneous theatrical/streaming release of Black Widow. There’s a chance the development could have further ramifications on the House of Mouse but, now, another entertainment company finds itself in a legal case of its own. Nu Image/Millennium Films is being sued by Gerard Butler in a financial matter relating to the film Olympus Has Fallen.
TV & VideosPopculture

Netflix's Newest 'Edge-of-Your-Seat' Thriller Shoots up to No. 1 Following Its Debut

Netflix's newest "edge-of-your-seat" thriller has shot up to the number one overall spot on the streaming service. Following its debut, Beckett — a political thriller starring John David Washington — caught fire and soared to being the most-watched content, film or TV series, on all of Netflix. So far, the movie is beating other popular projects, such as new episodes of Outer Banks and The Kissing Booth 3.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Dave Bautista Had A Savage Response To Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow Lawsuit

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Wrestler-turned-actor-turned-all-around-superstar Dave Bautista isn’t afraid to make some noise. Whether it’s hitting back or cracking jokes, the Guardians of the Galaxy star knows how to make an impact and tweets with savage lethality. Which makes his response to Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow lawsuit all the more hilarious, as he suggests that if Disney had given Drax a little more love instead, none of this would have happened.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Thor’ Star Unexpectedly Walks Out of New HBO Movie, Network Pulls Plug

Thor franchise star Natalie Portman (Black Swan) has unexpectedly walked out of her upcoming HBO movie, Days of Abandonment. The premium cable network has pulled the plug on the TV movie based on the novel by My Brilliant Friend author Elena Ferrante that was set to star Oscar winner Natalie Portman.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus Just Quietly Removed Another Marvel Movie

Following the company’s acquisition of Fox, The Walt Disney Company was able to secure a massive volume of titles that would help bolster the libraries of both Disney Plus and Hulu, including a string of superhero movies from the X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises. The older movies were lumped together...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Bomb: Scarlett Johansson goes from Marvel to DC after her fight with Disney?

Scarlett Johansson She has earned the recognition of being one of the most popular actresses in the world, something that is due in part to her participation in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There he played Black Widow, character who had his movie recently, and led to a legal dispute with Disney for a problem in your contract. For this reason would you go to DC Comics?
MoviesPosted by
Us Weekly

Marvel Millions! How Much the Marvel Cast Gets Paid: Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson and More

There are many perks to being a superhero … besides being a superhero, of course. Stars who are part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can expect a big payday alongside their cool costume and name. While Chris Evans originally had to be convinced to take on the role of Captain America, he made the right decision money wise — his pay grew more than 50 times in the years between his first and most recent MCU movie.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Scarlett Johansson’s Lawsuit Continues Making Waves In Hollywood As Terminator And TWD Producer Gale Anne Hurd Shares Her Own Thoughts

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The entertainment industry is in an unprecedented place, with studios and theaters alike attempting to find a new normal. Blockbusters have started arriving in theaters, including Cate Shortland’s Black Widow movie. Scarlett Johansson is suing Disney for the movie’s release on Disney+, and that lawsuit continues making waves in Hollywood as Terminator and The Walking Dead producer Gale Anne Hurd shared her own thoughts.
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Scarlett Johansson Reportedly Offered A DC Role

July was a weird month when it came to Scarlett Johansson’s relationship with Marvel. It began with the actress dutifully promoting Black Widow for its theatrical/streaming simultaneous release, and then it ended with the star suing the studio for dropping the movie on Disney Plus. With Marvel responding in a scathing way to the lawsuit, it looks like the long-held partnership between the two parties is in tatters.
Moviesepicstream.com

Ryan Reynolds Reveals His Only Request to Disney Ahead of Deadpool 3

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. The landscape of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is ever-evolving and it's quite evident that Phase Four marks the beginning of "changes" in the franchise. Speaking of change, our favorite Merc with a Mouth Deadpool is one of the characters that will soon be entering the MCU,...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Emma Stone Reportedly Considering Suing Disney After Scarlett Johansson's Lawsuit

Some actors and actresses negotiate their deals so that they get bonuses when the films do well. Big Marvels films typically have deals in place like this. Recently, Scarlett Johansson sued Disney for releasing Black Widow on Disney+ and in theaters at the same time. The actress is suing for lost money she could have made if the streaming release was pushed back not to coincide with the theater release.
MoviesComicBook

Dave Bautista Weighs in on Scarlett Johansson Suing Disney: "Told 'Em They Should've Made a Drax Movie"

Marvel fans were in shock earlier this week when it was revealed that Scarlett Johansson had filed a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company due to breach of contract in regards to the release of Black Widow, with her Avengers: Infinity War co-star Dave Bautista weighing in on the matter, joking that Marvel Studios should have given Drax a solo film instead of Natasha. Given that Johansson has been involved in the MCU for more than a decade, it came as a major surprise to fans to see the conflict with the studio, with Bautista's comment sure to ignite more speculation among fans about whether he's supporting his co-star or siding with the studio, potentially implying there wouldn't have been a lawsuit if they made a Drax movie.
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

Scarlett Johansson boards Wes Anderson's next movie

Scarlett Johansson is the latest cast member added to Wes Anderson's next movie. Scarlett Johansson is set to make her live-action debut in Wes Anderson's next film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 36-year-old actress has boarded the star-studded currently-untitled flick. Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Adrien Brody, Bill Murray, Jason...
CelebritiesComicBook

WandaVision Star Elizabeth Olsen Speaks Out on Scarlett Johansson's Legal Battle With Disney

Scarlett Johansson recently starred in the long-awaited Black Widow movie, marking her final time playing Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff, a role she first began back in 2010. Due to the pandemic, the movie was released in both theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access. This has led to a lawsuit between Disney and Johansson who claims the company breached their contract by putting the movie online. Disney has shot back with claims that Johansson is pulling a "highly orchestrated" PR stunt, but the star has gotten a lot of support from her peers in the industry. In fact, Johansson's Marvel co-star, Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff), was recently asked about the lawsuit during a Vanity Fair interview with Ted Lasso star, Jason Sudekis.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Of Course, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow Look-Alike Collaborates With TikToker As Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn

When it comes to celebrity impersonations, many fans across the internet seem to enjoy deepfakes, which have become incredibly elaborate over the past several years. But many may also be familiar with celebrity look-alikes, who now take to social media to show off just how closely they resemble A-list actors. Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson has a doppelgänger in the form of a popular TikTok user, and the resemblance is actually pretty striking. And as it so happens, the user actually has a collaborator who is a Margot Robbie look-alike, because, of course.
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Marvel Studios Planning Halloween Special Starring Latino Actor For Disney Plus

Marvel Studios is searching for a Latino actor to lead an untitled Halloween special for Disney Plus, Variety has confirmed. The special could be based on “Werewolf by Night,” which would denote two separate characters in the Marvel comic book universe. The first, Jack Russell, debuted in the comic “Marvel Spotlight #2” in February 1972. Russell has a family history of lycanthropy — or the supernatural transformation of a human into a wolf — but uses his power for good, and is able to remain aware of his transformations. The second character, Jake Gomez, was introduced into the Marvel universe last year in the...
CelebritiesMaxim

Scarlett Johansson 'Shocked' By Disney's Response to Lawsuit Suggesting She Was 'Insensitive' to Pandemic

Scarlett Johansson is at war with Disney, and in responding to Scarjo's recently filed lawsuit against the entertainment giant, the House of Mouse isn't mincing words. The Black Widow star filed suit against Disney on July 29, 2021, alleging breach of contract. The breach in question: Black Widow's simultaneous release in theaters and on the "Premier Access" level of its still-new streamer, Disney+.

Comments / 6

Community Policy