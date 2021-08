Jake Hefner and Dan Wolkenstein are joined by Chargers Pro-Bowl and legend Nick Hardwick to discuss the Chargers excitement heading into the 2021 season, a deep dive on the OL improvements this team has made, as well as individual players who have impressed him early. What makes a great OL? We discuss Chargers Rashawn Slater, Chargers Justin Herbert, Corey Linsley, Bryan Bulaga, and the rest of the offensive linemen. Nick then discusses Derwin James and how important health is to the success of this team. Nick Hardwick then gets into some incredible perspective on what it takes to be a great lineman, what to watch out for, the lifestyle, and his transformation after his NFL career was over.