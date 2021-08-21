Cancel
New Ryan Benjamin Comic Book Characters, Leaked

By Rich Johnston
bleedingcool.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI never know what I'll wake up to at Bleeding Cool. This morning, a batch of new characters purportedly by Ryan Benjamin arrived from a rather reliable source , though I don't think Benjamin knows this. Ryan Benjamin is best known for his comic book work on Ghost, Suicide Squad, Grifter, WildCATS, Phantom Guard, Dead Romeo, Grifter & Midnighter, Iron Man, Batman Beyond, and Odyssey Of The Amazons and has most recently been reintroducing Wildstorm characters back to the DC Universe in Batman: Urban Legends. He is also working on his Eisner-nominated creator-owned series, Brothers Bond with Kevin Grevioux for Webtoon. But the character descriptions below seem to be for something new. A new character project for DC, a new WildCATS for the 21st century? A new Marvel project? Something to be seen on Substack? I'm told there are a lot more where these came from. Right now, all we have is Chalk, Dynamite Dark, Strawberry Sting, a character with his name cut off, and Locksmith.

