Melina Smart Discusses Performing Betty Boop at Universal Studios & Much More!

I would like you to meet a very talented actress in Melina Smart. Melina is truly a seasoned artist who has performed all over the world. Some of her credits include Betty Boop in Boop'n Around (Universal Studios Singapore) and in Toon Lagoon Atmosphere (Universal Studios Florida) as well as Little Women: The Musical (Meg). She has also performed with Myers Dinner Theatre, Orlando Fringe Festival, and Winter Park Playhouse and has been a soloist with Dragonfly Studios and Productions. Melina is truly an artist that rises to the occasion with any show and always makes the show better. I am so happy to have the chance to feature her!