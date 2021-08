Like the fabled Tower of Babel, Houston's newest megachurch knocked down one of the city's more recognizable pieces of architecture over the weekend. Demolition crews were spotted tearing down the Shadowdale grain elevators near the intersection of Interstate 10 and Beltway 8 recently, according to Reddit user u/astrosdude91. The site will be transformed into Hope City Silos, a campus of the non-denominational Hope City Church which currently operates several small campuses around Houston.