Union Night at Camden Yards is back! The event will be held on Friday, September 10th at the Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays game, beginning at 7:05pm. Tickets are $12 each and the initial purchase is a minimum of 50. A portion of the ticket sales - $3 per ticket - will benefit AFL-CIO Community Services of Central Maryland. If you’re interested in attending, contact your local union; if your local has any questions about purchasing tickets, they can email.