Wales reach Hockey World Cup qualifiers

ParalympicsGB’s success continued with a bronze in the 100m for Maria Lyle on the third day of the Games in Tokyo.Lyle, who took three medals at the Rio Games, added to Great Britain’s tally on Friday with third place in the T35 100m.It was a season’s best 14.18seconds for the 21-year-old, beaten by China’s Xia Zhou and Australia’s Isis Holt.It’s Bronze for @Lyle_Maria 🥉The first ParalympicsGB athletics medal of #Tokyo2020 🙌🙌#ImpossibleToIgnore #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/Pp8q8BFCni— ParalympicsGB (@ParalympicsGB) August 27, 2021Picture of the daySocial media momentWhat's your go-to victory dance?Salum Ageze Kashafali #NOR put his skills on show after setting a new Paralympic record in the men's T12 100m! 🕺#ParaAthletics #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics @ParaAthletics pic.twitter.com/YH4bblQvHR— Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) August 27, 2021Norway’s Salum Ageze Kashafali clearly had energy left to spare after setting a Paralympic record in the T12 100m.Figure of the dayWhat’s coming up on day three?Cyclist Kadeena Cox seeks to retain 500m time-trial gold at 6.30am UK time, while swimmers Hannah Russell (9.06am) and Bethany Firth (9.35am) each defend titles, and Natasha Baker goes for the sixth equestrian gold of her career from 11.15am.