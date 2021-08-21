Cancel
Hockey

Wales reach Hockey World Cup qualifiers

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWales have earned a spot at the women's hockey World Cup Qualifiers in October after finishing fourth at EuroHockey Championship II in Prague. They lost 4-1 to Poland in the third-place play-off, having also lost 3-1 to the same team earlier in the event. In their pool Wales won 2-0...

