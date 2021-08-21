BMW 5 Series Touring vs Jaguar XF Sportbrake — Auto Express Test

During my time with the BMW M5 CS, I had the chance to take it to an airport runway and record its 0-60 mph time, as well as its quarter-mile time. It was the first time I’d ever done that outside of a press launch, the first time I’d ever driven on a runway, and the first time I’d ever used a Racebox. Naturally, I was both excited and nervous. Especially because I was told that BMW didn’t have another M5 CS press car on the east coast and to be very careful with it. Hyper exclusive, limited-edition, extremely valuable BMW that also happens to be the fastest, most powerful BMW in history, on a runway for the first time? No sweat, right?