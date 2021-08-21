Cancel
BMW 5 Series Touring vs Jaguar XF Sportbrake — Auto Express Test

By Nico DeMattia
BMW BLOG
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe BMW 5 Series Touring is a nigh-unbeatable all-around daily driver. It’s big, it’s comfy, it’s practical, and it drives pretty well, too. However, it’s not the most exciting big wagon you can buy, with dulled responses and a lack of driver feedback. Is it worth trading some of the 5er’s all-around usability, comfort, and technology for some of the driving thrill of the Jaguar XF Sportbrake? Auto Express recently found out.

www.bmwblog.com

Comments / 0

BMW
Cars
