BMW 5 Series Touring vs Jaguar XF Sportbrake — Auto Express Test
The BMW 5 Series Touring is a nigh-unbeatable all-around daily driver. It’s big, it’s comfy, it’s practical, and it drives pretty well, too. However, it’s not the most exciting big wagon you can buy, with dulled responses and a lack of driver feedback. Is it worth trading some of the 5er’s all-around usability, comfort, and technology for some of the driving thrill of the Jaguar XF Sportbrake? Auto Express recently found out.www.bmwblog.com
Comments / 0