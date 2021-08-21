Judith Danovitch: Actually, wearing a mask can help your child learn

Including how to learn the signs your kid is being bullied. Imagine your child refuses to go to school one morning, and begs to change schools. This is the same kid who not long ago could not wait to get to school, and would pick out their clothes the night before with excitement. You are confused, frustrated, and worried about the sudden change. After some questioning, they hesitantly tell you that three older kids have been teasing them and spreading hurtful lies. What do you do? How do you stop this? How do you protect your kid from bullying while also letting them handle their own problems?