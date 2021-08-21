Judith Danovitch: Actually, wearing a mask can help your child learn
Opponents of mask mandates for preschool and elementary school children have expressed concern that wearing masks will impair children’s ability to learn language and socialize — or worse, that (in the words of one anxious parent in Utah) it will “rewire their brains.” Even parents who support mask mandates often worry about how a school year without smiles and frowns might negatively affect their children.www.sltrib.com
Comments / 0