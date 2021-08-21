Bills' Emmanuel Sanders: Not in line to play Saturday
Sanders (foot) is not in uniform for Saturday's preseason game against the Bears, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports. The same applies to fellow key wideout Stefon Diggs, who is dealing with a knee issue. As far as Sanders is concerned, he's been managing a foot injury of late, per Matthew Fairburn and Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic, so it appears as though he's being held out Saturday for precautionary reasons.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0