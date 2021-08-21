Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bills' Emmanuel Sanders: Not in line to play Saturday

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Sanders (foot) is not in uniform for Saturday's preseason game against the Bears, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports. The same applies to fellow key wideout Stefon Diggs, who is dealing with a knee issue. As far as Sanders is concerned, he's been managing a foot injury of late, per Matthew Fairburn and Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic, so it appears as though he's being held out Saturday for precautionary reasons.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Bears#American Football#The Buffalo News#The Athletic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Emmanuel Sanders’ fantasy outlook and projection for 2021

On his fourth team in three seasons, Emmanuel Sanders enters the twilight of his career with the Buffalo Bills as he chases a Super Bowl one last time. Joining a surprisingly deep wide receiver room, how much production can we expect from Sanders in 2021, and will his fantasy football outlook be enough to be a value at his current ADP?
NFLthe buffalo bills

Emmanuel Sanders and Dion Dawkins: "An Exciting Year for Sure"

Bills Wide Receiver Emmanuel Sanders and Offensive Tackle Dion Dawkins address the media following the Bills 19-0 preseason win over the Green Bay Packers. Topics include: how it felt to be a part of the Bills offense in game action for the first time, watching Josh Allen make plays to various receivers, what Dawkins sees from Josh Allen, how it felt playing in front of Bills fans for the first time this year, and what Sanders has seen from fellow Wide Receiver Gabriel Davis.
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Trevor Lawrence throws jaw-dropping pass in NFL debut

Trevor Lawrence made key plays throughout his Clemson career as he became the winningest quarterback in school history. Now he is turning heads at the next level with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lawrence is making his NFL debut on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns. The No. 1 overall pick in April’s...
NFLchatsports.com

What in the world are the Minnesota Vikings thinking?

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer announced on Wednesday that some of the team’s starters are going to play in the team’s final preseason game on Friday. Two weeks ago, the Minnesota Vikings decided to sit 30 of their top players out for their first 2021 preseason game against the Denver Broncos.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Trevor Lawrence’s Wife Reacts To Quarterback Decision

On Wednesday morning, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced that Trevor Lawrence will be their starting quarterback for Week 1. Of course, that came as a surprise to no one who has paid attention to college and NFL football for the past few years. Lawrence was one of the most-prized recruits coming out of high school and did nothing to hurt his status as an elite quarterback prospect while in college.
NFLbardown.com

After losing the QB battle in Denver, Drew Lock's response is utterly heartbreaking

Throughout the offseason, there have been a number of quarterback battles taking place around the NFL. Most had to do with incoming rookies, with Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Mac Jones and Trey Lance all doing their best to show they’ve got what it takes to start immediately, but the Broncos’ camp battle was a little different.
NFLthespun.com

Eagles TE Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury Last Night

We’re at the midway point of the NFL preseason and the injuries appear to be mounting. Last night the Philadelphia Eagles lost their exhibition game against the New England Patriots, and lost a tight end in the process. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Eagles tight end Jason Croom is...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Pushing For Trade For 1 Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys have Dak Prescott as their starting quarterback, but a lot of uncertainty when it comes to their backup. That uncertainty has some Cowboys fans calling for a trade to acquire one quarterback in particular. Cowboys fans have been taking to Twitter today, advocating for the team to...
NFLCBS Sports

Steelers, NFL legend Rod Woodson says Ben Roethlisberger 'doesn't have to prove anything to anybody'

Rod Woodson knows a thing or two about being doubted. The first NFL player to return the same season after undergoing major knee surgery, Woodson was selected to his seventh Pro Bowl in 1996, his first full season back from his injury. Many, however, thought Woodson's better days were behind him at age 31. The Steelers may not have been in that camp, but they didn't necessarily go to great lengths to keep the former Defensive Player of the Year that ensuing offseason. That's why, after 10 glittering years with the Steelers, Woodson left Pittsburgh motivated to prove he still had it.
NFLallfans.co

Vikings add an intriguing new wide receiver to their roster

On Monday, the Minnesota Vikings announced the addition of rookie free-agent wide receiver Warren Jackson. Heading into this summer’s training camp, depth at wide receiver was among the biggest concerns some had for the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings are set at the top of their wide receiver depth chart with...
NFLzonecoverage.com

The Vikings Are Big Losers In the Gardner Minshew Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles came into the offseason with major questions at the quarterback position. With Jalen Hurts ability as an NFL starter in question, the Eagles looked to find a solid contingency plan behind him. Joe Flacco and Nick Mullens were brought in but their preseason performance did nothing to win the backup quarterback job.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Andrew Luck is getting back out there on the football field

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is getting himself back out there on the football field. Not in the NFL, though, but as a scout team quarterback for Summit High School in Colorado. Luck called up an assistant coach at Summit he had met while at a ski resort in...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Mike Zimmer might cut the only vaccinated QB on the Vikings roster

Jake Browning has done everything right off of the field for the Minnesota Vikings, but it might not be enough to get him on the 53-man roster. Mike Zimmer has been going through it this offseason and preseason. His team hasn’t been able to hit a decent vaccination threshold, his QB1 has been giving him grief and finally, he’s gotta consider the health of some of his best players as the season starts to roll in.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 Steelers who have been utter disappointments this preseason

There is still one preseason game left to go, but these three Pittsburgh Steelers have been utterly disappointing in the 2021 NFL preseason. It’s hard to be too disappointed with what we have seen from the Pittsburgh Steelers so far during the 2021 NFL preseason. The offense has improved drastically since the Hall of Fame Game against the Dallas Cowboys, and most of the starters have looked very good over the past few weeks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy