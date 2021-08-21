First Personal Financial Services Sells 416 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

First Personal Financial Services reduced its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.